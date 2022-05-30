Advertisement

Staying warm, a little muggy, & mainly dry for a bit

Feeling like Summer in the coming days
SUMMER-LIKE TEMPS
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT
GRILLING FORECAST
High pressure will remain in control over the next several days, keeping us warm and mainly sunny over the next several days. Low temps will be mild tonight, and though we’ll be a bit humid at times overnight, we should see just passing clouds, and only the slim chance for a stray shower/sprinkle. Low temps tonight will fall into the 50s and low 60s.

DAY PLANNER
Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies, a few more afternoon clouds, and highs back in the 80s (if not the low 90s for some lower elevations). We could see a stray shower or storm, but the majority of our area should stay rain-free, just a little muggy at times. Tuesday night looks to bring a few patchy clouds, and mild overnight low temps in the upper 50s-low 60s.

WARM AND MUGGY THROUGH MIDWEEK
Wednesday, the weather will essentially be on repeat for one more day. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s again, and while we could see a few pop-up showers/storms, most will stay dry.

COLD FRONT MOVES IN LATE WEEK
A cold front will then bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by Thursday-early Friday as it slides into our area. We’ll cool down a tad, but still look seasonable by the weekend to follow....

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

