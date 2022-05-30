Staying warm, a little muggy, & mainly dry for a bit

GRILLING FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will remain in control over the next several days, keeping us warm and mainly sunny over the next several days. Low temps will be mild tonight, and though we’ll be a bit humid at times overnight, we should see just passing clouds, and only the slim chance for a stray shower/sprinkle. Low temps tonight will fall into the 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies, a few more afternoon clouds, and highs back in the 80s (if not the low 90s for some lower elevations). We could see a stray shower or storm, but the majority of our area should stay rain-free, just a little muggy at times. Tuesday night looks to bring a few patchy clouds, and mild overnight low temps in the upper 50s-low 60s.

Wednesday, the weather will essentially be on repeat for one more day. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s again, and while we could see a few pop-up showers/storms, most will stay dry.

A cold front will then bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by Thursday-early Friday as it slides into our area. We’ll cool down a tad, but still look seasonable by the weekend to follow....

