Read: What the Flag Means to Me Essays

What does the flag mean to me? The flag means courage and hope when all seems bleak and doomed. All the way back to the ongoing war of 1812 when Francis Scott Key penned our anthem, Old Glory waved proudly “in the dawn’s early light” despite the fierce battle that looked like America would be defeated in Baltimore Harbor.

The strength and determination are the fibers of every American and are embodied in the glorious threads of Old Glory. Despite being bullet-riddled and torn by torrential winds, the flag on the first invading U.S. naval ship to lead the storming of Normandy during D-Day, survived the onslaught of enemy fire, once again demonstrating the strength and courage of America will not falter. On 9/11, three New York firefighters defiantly raised the flag directly after one of the most devastating attacks on home soil.

The flag means triumph over evil. The flag means the strength, courage, and spirit of America will prevail even at the utmost point of adversity, pain, and tragedy.

Those bold red stripes of the flag mean the sacrifice of our dedicated troops who shed their blood to give us the freedom to live our lives the way that mirrors our values, beliefs, and goals. The flag means a beacon of light and hope in the world even when times are dark and trying. The flag means never giving up on that which is right and good. The flag means having the courage to stand up even when getting knocked down and fighting for that which is worth fighting for. Time after time, America has done that. America will continue to be a strong, role model, a radiant beam of light with our flag flying high during good times and bad, reminding all of the principles and tenacity set forth by our forefathers and carried on by every American. God bless America, and thank you to those who laid down their lives to allow us to be free to fly our flag in all of its glory.

