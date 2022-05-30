Advertisement

Read: What the Flag Means to Me Essays

WVVA is once again asking viewers to send in essays on the Stars and Stripes.
By WVVA Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - What do you think of when you see the American flag?

WVVA is once again asking viewers to send in essays on the Stars and Stripes. One submission will be selected and shared each weeknight on WVVA News at 6:00 from Memorial Day until Independence Day. Those whose essays are aired on WVVA will receive an American flag which once flew over the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Essays can be emailed to oldglory@wvva.com.

Below you can read the full submissions selected:

