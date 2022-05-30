Advertisement

Police: 6 wounded in Tennessee shooting were children

More mass shootings occurred over the weekend. (Source: CNN/WTVC/US Open Tennis Championships/KOKI/KSNV/KDOT/Twitter/@ryansongalia/@thatkidfrombk/@naomiosaka)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say six people wounded in weekend gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, business district were all children.

Chattanooga Police said in a statement on Monday that five of the victims were 15 and one was 13.

Officers were patrolling the area Saturday night when they heard gunfire and responded to find multiple people shooting weapons and numerous people fleeing the area.

The statement said some officers provided first aid while others began securing the scene.

Police say the shooting involved two groups of people that appeared to be advancing toward each other at the beginning of an altercation when two individuals in one group pulled guns and fired at the other group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Lee Duncan
Wyoming County man arrested after high speed chase
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
One student was arrested after making threats on social media.
Student arrested for social media threats made against Pikeview High School
Bluefield, W.Va.'s Memorial Day Celebration is set for Chicory Square at 10:00am.
City of Bluefield to offer free coffee and snacks for Memorial Day Ceremony
American Legion Post 9 held its inaugural car show in Bluefield, W.Va. Saturday.
Bluefield, WV American Legion hosts inaugural car show

Latest News

FILE - Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL...
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone