Lake Stephens opens for Summer


Lake Stephens has officially opened for Summer.
By Annie Moore
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE STEPHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lake Stephens has officially opened for its Summer season. Kids at the Splash Pad were out in full force on Memorial Day to soak up the sun.

The Splash Pad, Beach, and Water Park will be open daily this Summer, with the exception of Wednesdays which are reserved for cleaning.

As kids played at the Splash Pad on Monday, WVVA News asked some of them what Memorial Day means to them.

“It’s a time to spend with family and remember the veterans,” said Zoey Kanode.

Emily Renn also took time out to thank the country’s heroes. “It’s a time to enjoy cookouts but also the veterans who served our country.”

Lake Stephens’ marina will be open 24 hours this Summer.

The park also has a brand new campground set to open later in the Summer, barring any supply chain issues.

