Bluefield, W.Va. honors heroes on Memorial Day

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, W.Va.’s American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9 helped honor fallen soldiers with a Monday morning Memorial Day Ceremony at Chicory Square.

“I’m honored to be able to remember the ones who gave all for us to be here today,” said John George, American Legion Commander. “If they hadn’t been there and stepped up and done what they’d done, where would we be today?”

“Anytime I do this ceremony or anything like it, I get chills,” said Emily Terry, Pikeview High School Honor Guard member. “I’m getting chills right now just thinking about it.”

Those lucky enough to make it home served as a reminder that surviving veterans still face struggle.

“25 years in the air force, been around the world three times. Three years in Vietnam. When I retired in 1979, the life expectancy of a retired military man, the life expectancy was seven years,” said Al Hancock.

Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony however made sure none were forgotten -- as Pikeview High School’s Honor Guard honored prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action with an empty table.

“The upside down glasses, it means, they’re inverted -- therefore they can not toast with us today, in reference to the prisoners of war and people who are currently missing in action,” said Terry. “The chairs are empty because they can not be here with us today.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.