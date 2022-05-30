Beckley Lowe’s reserves parking spot for fallen soldiers

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A parking spot at the Beckley Lowe’s has been reserved for heroes.

The store has six parking spots saved for veteran shoppers, but, over the weekend, one was blocked off to honor fallen soldiers. The space is adorned with flowers, a sitting bench and flags to represent all branches of the military.

Michael Dorsey, the store’s manager, says that, although the gesture is company-wide, it means so much to the people of Raleigh County.

“We have a lot of people stopping to take pictures. We have a lot of people stopping in the store to tell us that they really appreciate that, so it really feels good that we are able to do that for them. It means a lot to do a lot for the community.”

At 3 p.m. on Monday, the store also held a moment of silence for all those who gave their life for their country.

