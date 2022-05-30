Advertisement

Area’s commercial rafting companies pull rafts off Lower New River as water levels reach unsafe height

Lower New River
Lower New River(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA News has confirmed with the National Park Service that commercial rafting companies in the area have had to pull rafts off the Lower New River due to high water.

On Friday, WVVA spoke to a local raft guide who reported that heavy rains had caused levels to rise seven feet in three days. This raft guide stated that he believed weekend rains would push the water even closer to the cut-off of 12 feet above the river’s baseline of zero. He described this as the point where it becomes unsafe to traverse the river.

Today, the National Park’s Rafting Chief said the companies have shut down operation on the Lower New River and have moved to either the Upper New River or the Gauley River, where the water levels aren’t as high.

Chief of Interpretation at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Eve West, says the park does not oversee or influence the companies’ decision to take rafts off the river.

