Shady Spring rallies late to win regional championship

Evan Belcher drives in go-ahead run in the sixth
By Josh Widman
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - An epic series concluded with a back-and-forth game three.

Shady Spring scored two in the first and Bluefield scored the next three runs to go up 3-2.

The Tigers took the lead in the sixth and added two insurance runs in the seventh.

Shady Spring won 6-5 and will face defending Double-A champion, Logan on Thursday at 4:30 in the first round of the state tournament.

