Dry and sunny conditions continue into Memorial Day

Temperatures tomorrow will be reaching the mid 80s
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Today is going to be the best chance to set up for Memorial Day festivities! We will continue to see mostly sunny skies through the evening and tonight we will be mostly clear. Temperatures overnight will be seasonal sitting in the mid to upper 50s.

Seasonable
Seasonable(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow for Memorial Day we will be seeing more of the same. It will be another hot day with temperatures reaching the mid-80s in a lot of places. We will be seeing mostly sunny skies so make sure if you’re going to be outside for extended periods of time you put on ample amounts of sunscreen! Temps overnight tomorrow will drop down to right around 60.

Great day
Great day(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, things are looking to stay the same! Tuesday and Wednesday we will see sunny skies and temps in the 80s. Thursday we could be seeing some storms rolling through, putting an end to our streak of sunny days.

