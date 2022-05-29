Advertisement

City of Bluefield to offer free coffee and snacks for Memorial Day Ceremony

Bluefield, W.Va.'s Memorial Day Celebration is set for Chicory Square at 10:00am.
By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Bluefield, W.Va. is set to host a Memorial Day Celebration Monday morning at 10:00am in Chicory Square.

Montcalm High School JROTC Instructor Paul Dorsey said Sunday attendees will be treated to a wreath-laying, and a written message from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

“There will be free coffee and donuts for the people that want to come,” said Bluefield City Ambassador Marie Blackwell. “And there will be the Color Guard presentation.”

Attendees are set to have an opportunity to speak with POW/MIA advocates Monday morning as well.

