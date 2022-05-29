City of Bluefield to offer free coffee and snacks for Memorial Day Ceremony

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Bluefield, W.Va. is set to host a Memorial Day Celebration Monday morning at 10:00am in Chicory Square.

Montcalm High School JROTC Instructor Paul Dorsey said Sunday attendees will be treated to a wreath-laying, and a written message from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

“There will be free coffee and donuts for the people that want to come,” said Bluefield City Ambassador Marie Blackwell. “And there will be the Color Guard presentation.”

Attendees are set to have an opportunity to speak with POW/MIA advocates Monday morning as well.

