Wyoming County man arrested after high speed chase

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On May 27, 2022 at approximately 9pm the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Pineville Police Department were involved in a vehicle pursuit after deputies tried to stop a white Chevrolet SUV on WV Route 10 in the Matheny area when the vehicle was speeding and driving recklessly and almost struck a Sheriff’s Deputy head on.

The vehicle fled from officers when they attempted to perform a traffic stop, leading officers on a pursuit into Pineville that turned onto WV Route 97. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed at the intersection of WV Route 97 and Twin Falls Road in Saulsville, W.Va. The driver then fled on foot but was eventually captured by officers.

Justin Lee Duncan, 31 of Corinne, WV, was charged with Fleeing in a Vehicle with Reckless Indifference, Fleeing on Foot, Obstructing an Officer, speeding, and no insurance. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail with bond set at $25,000.

