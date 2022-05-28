Tazewell basketball team takes on the law to raise money

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell High School varsity basketball players took on local law enforcement on the basketball court Saturday, in an effort to raise funds for the school’s basketball program.

The varsity team’s coach said COVID-19 put a stop to the majority of their fundraising efforts. The team typically uses money it’s raised to fund new uniforms and general upkeep.

Tickets cost $5 per person Saturday, and attendees could purchase concessions as well with proceeds set to go toward the team. Maj. Harold Heatley of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department reported around $1,300 was raised in total.

It was clear both teams were ready to compete on Saturday.

“I got a coach who said he’s getting the MVP award,” said Kondwani Patterson, the Tazewell boys varsity coach. “Jalen Jordan who’s very capable -- thousand point scorer here at Tazewell. And I’ve also got some guys on the police team who’ve been letting it be known that they’re here to stay.”

Saturday was the first tournament hosted at Tazewell Middle School. Patterson said the team hopes to make it an annual event.

