Advertisement

Tazewell basketball team takes on the law to raise money

By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell High School varsity basketball players took on local law enforcement on the basketball court Saturday, in an effort to raise funds for the school’s basketball program.

The varsity team’s coach said COVID-19 put a stop to the majority of their fundraising efforts. The team typically uses money it’s raised to fund new uniforms and general upkeep.

Tickets cost $5 per person Saturday, and attendees could purchase concessions as well with proceeds set to go toward the team. Maj. Harold Heatley of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department reported around $1,300 was raised in total.

It was clear both teams were ready to compete on Saturday.

“I got a coach who said he’s getting the MVP award,” said Kondwani Patterson, the Tazewell boys varsity coach. “Jalen Jordan who’s very capable -- thousand point scorer here at Tazewell. And I’ve also got some guys on the police team who’ve been letting it be known that they’re here to stay.”

Saturday was the first tournament hosted at Tazewell Middle School. Patterson said the team hopes to make it an annual event.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One student was arrested after making threats on social media.
Student arrested for social media threats made against Pikeview High School
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
School Lockdown Generic
Local High School goes on lockdown following threat made on social media
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
WVVA Gas Giveaway

Latest News

Tazewell Varsity Basketball takes on law enforcement on the court
Tazewell Varsity Basketball takes on law enforcement on the court
McDowell County looking to hear from residents on their COVID vaccine hesitancy.
McDowell County to host COVID vaccine listening session
McDowell County to host COVID vaccine listening forum
McDowell County to host COVID vaccine listening forum
American Legion Post 9 held its inaugural car show in Bluefield, W.Va. Saturday.
Bluefield, WV American Legion hosts inaugural car show