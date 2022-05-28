Sunshine returns giving us a fantastic looking holiday weekend!

After a rainy few weeks, the sunshine has returned for the long term! Temperatures today will top off in the low 70s and we will see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Overnight tonight we could see some patchy fog forming but otherwise, we will be mostly clear.

Patchy fog is possible (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow and Monday we will be seeing a persistent pattern as high pressure makes its way through the area. This means sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s as a ridge of warm air builds over our region.

The sun returns (WVVA WEATHER)

This weekend will be a great chance to bust out the grill or go to the pool, so make sure to take advantage of that! Sunny skies look to stick around until Thursday.

Memorial Day weekend (WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.