Six local athletes sign letters of intent

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - It was a busy day across our viewing area as six local athletes signed to continue their athletic careers.

Beckley’s Zan Hill will be golfing for Concord. Logan Williams and Danny Dickenson will play baseball for Bluefield.

Greenbrier West’s Chase Franklin will play football for Bluefield University and Joey Terry will continue his football career at Bethany College

Richlands’ Tori Smith is going to play soccer at Regent University.

Congratulations to all of these athletes on signing.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.