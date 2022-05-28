Advertisement

McDowell County to host COVID vaccine listening session

By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - McDowell County’s Committee on Aging said it wants to hear from local vaccine-hesitant seniors and disabled residents about why they have chosen to not receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“There is no debate,” said Dr. Donald Reed, Executive Director of Mcdowell County’s Commission on Aging. “It’s not pressuring people to get vaccinated. We are simply trying to learn from them why they choose not to be vaccinated.”

The first public forum is set for June 7th at the Welch Senior Center -- and Reed said those interested should reach out to his office beforehand at (304) 436-6588.

Reed said the commission will pass along what they learn to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in an effort to further understand COVID vaccine hesitancy. Current CDC numbers show around 52% of McDowell County residents are fully vaccinated.

