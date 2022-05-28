Graham & Tazewell girls soccer win regional quarterfinals, advance to regional semifinals
VHSL Regional Soccer
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - It was quarterfinal play of the girls Region 2D soccer tournament on Friday.
FINAL SCORES:
Graham 4 - Gate City 0
Ella Dales had two goals, Morgan Murphy had one and Emmy Spaulding had one. The G-Girls will face Union in the semifinals on Tuesday at 5 PM at Sugar Hollow.
Tazewell 1 - Central-Wise 0 (FINAL/OT)
The Lady Bulldogs advance to semifinal play.
