Advertisement

Bluefield, WV American Legion hosts inaugural car show

American Legion Post 9 held its inaugural car show in Bluefield, W.Va. Saturday.
American Legion Post 9 held its inaugural car show in Bluefield, W.Va. Saturday.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, W.Va.’s American Legion Post 9 brought locals out to Raleigh Street on Saturday for the group’s first-ever car show in-town.

As of Saturday afternoon, the legion said it had already raised at least $4,000 -- which they plan to donate to the city of Bluefield and use to sponsor a local youth baseball team.

“The money here today will be not only with the car show, the entries, but we also have music,” said Brian Krabbe of the American Legion Post 9. “We have food...and we’ve had a lot of businesses donate money for door prizes.”

Big Whiskey BBQ Co. in Bluefield pitched in as well. The restaurant provided an area across the street from Saturday’s car show for attendees to eat, drink and congregate.

Krabbe said the legion hopes to continue the car show in the coming years.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One student was arrested after making threats on social media.
Student arrested for social media threats made against Pikeview High School
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
School Lockdown Generic
Local High School goes on lockdown following threat made on social media
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
WVVA Gas Giveaway

Latest News

Local law enforcement took on the Tazewell Boys varsity team Saturday.
Tazewell basketball team takes on the law to raise money
Tazewell Varsity Basketball takes on law enforcement on the court
Tazewell Varsity Basketball takes on law enforcement on the court
McDowell County looking to hear from residents on their COVID vaccine hesitancy.
McDowell County to host COVID vaccine listening session
McDowell County to host COVID vaccine listening forum
McDowell County to host COVID vaccine listening forum