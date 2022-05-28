Bluefield, WV American Legion hosts inaugural car show

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, W.Va.’s American Legion Post 9 brought locals out to Raleigh Street on Saturday for the group’s first-ever car show in-town.

As of Saturday afternoon, the legion said it had already raised at least $4,000 -- which they plan to donate to the city of Bluefield and use to sponsor a local youth baseball team.

“The money here today will be not only with the car show, the entries, but we also have music,” said Brian Krabbe of the American Legion Post 9. “We have food...and we’ve had a lot of businesses donate money for door prizes.”

Big Whiskey BBQ Co. in Bluefield pitched in as well. The restaurant provided an area across the street from Saturday’s car show for attendees to eat, drink and congregate.

Krabbe said the legion hopes to continue the car show in the coming years.

