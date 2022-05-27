Virginia Energy hosts ‘Safety Days’ event
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Va. (WVVA) - The Ole #3 coal mine in Pocahontas, Virginia was the backdrop as kids learn about harvesting coal. The lesson plan included some hands-on learning about the region’s #1 energy source and it appears this field trip is leaving a positive impression on the students.
The students took a trip into the coal mine, giving the staff of ‘Virginia Energy’ the chance to show off their equipment, but more importantly, share some of the coal mining safety protocols. These kids also learned all coal is not the same.
Despite the coal and energy industries losing jobs since 2020, the host here says this field trip can plant seeds of interest for the next generation of coal miners.
