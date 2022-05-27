Virginia Energy hosts ‘Safety Days’ event

POCAHONTAS, Va. (WVVA) - The Ole #3 coal mine in Pocahontas, Virginia was the backdrop as kids learn about harvesting coal. The lesson plan included some hands-on learning about the region’s #1 energy source and it appears this field trip is leaving a positive impression on the students.

“I’ve heard a lot of kids say they’ve had a really good time. Some of them live right here in the town and have never had the chance to come to the exhibition mine or even learn about coal mining.”

The students took a trip into the coal mine, giving the staff of ‘Virginia Energy’ the chance to show off their equipment, but more importantly, share some of the coal mining safety protocols. These kids also learned all coal is not the same.

“My day has been really good so far and I got to learn about the different coals.”

”My favorite probably has to be all the old equipment.”

”I learned how coal is really important.”

Despite the coal and energy industries losing jobs since 2020, the host here says this field trip can plant seeds of interest for the next generation of coal miners.

”They get a look at a lot of job opportunities throughout the coal industry. We regulate the coal industry in Virginia, we make sure the workers go home every day safe and that the environment is protected while they are mining coal. So they have the opportunity to see the different aspects of that job from looking at electrical safety to protecting the water to being on a mine rescue team and being a first responder if there’s an emergency at a mine.”

