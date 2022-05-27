Advertisement

Student arrested for social media threats made against Pikeview High School

By Glenn Kittle
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gardener, W.Va. (WVVA) - One student was arrested after making threats on social media.

18-year-old Amilyon Barnes was arrested on Thursday. The district says that students were put on lockdown just after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, threats were made on the photo-sharing app ‘Snapchat’. it goes on to say pictures of students were posted with red crosshairs painted on their heads with the word “dead” under them.

The criminal complaint also states that Barnes told the principal the video was “just a Tik Tok trend” and “just a game”.

Barnes is charged with making a terrorist threat. The crime is punishable by a fine of $5,000 to $25,000 and 1 to 3 years in prison.

The Mercer County Board of Education has not provided a comment at this time.

