Richlands softball beats Ridgeview, advances to Region 2D semifinals

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - The Richlands softball team hosted Ridgeview in the quarterfinal round of the Region 2D tournament on Thursday.

The Lady Blues put up three runs in the first to jump start the offense, while Erica Lamie threw a gem for Richlands -- tossing a no-hitter against Ridgeview.

FINAL SCORE: Richlands 10 - Ridgeview 0

The Lady Blues are back in action on Tuesday -- playing Central-Wise in the regional semifinals.

