Rain and storms today; drier conditions are on the way

Rain is falling across the region this morning, but later on this morning and into the early afternoon hours, we should see a break in the rain. A mix of sun and clouds is expected around the lunchtime hours before some more scattered showers and storms fire up this afternoon. Some locally heavy downpours are possible this afternoon which could result in some localized flooding issues. High temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms will continue this evening but most should dry up overnight. A few isolated showers are possible tonight, otherwise, we will see partly cloudy conditions. Lows tonight will get down into the 50s for most.

We could see a few lingering showers on Saturday morning, but most should stay dry. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for the afternoon hours with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

We will warm up quickly through the rest of our Memorial Weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the 80s for most with plenty of sunshine, and similar conditions are expected for Memorial Day as well. Much of next week looks to stay dry and summer-like. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

