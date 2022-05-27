Graham cruises to victory in Region 2D boys soccer quarterfinals

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Graham boys soccer team hosted Lee High on Thursday at East River Soccer Complex in the Region 2D quarterfinals.

The G-Men had no problem taking care of business -- beating Lee 9-1. Graham improves to 14-0 on the season. They will host a regional semifinal game next Tuesday at East River Soccer Complex.

