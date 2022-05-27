A few more rounds of rain tonight lead to a sunny and dry weekend.

The sun decided to peek its head out from the clouds earlier today, which could lead to some stronger storms tonight. Overall temperatures will be pretty seasonal sitting in the lower 50s. We will keep an eye on the sky tonight as a few more pockets of showers and storms make their way through. There is a small chance we could see some stronger storms with pockets of heavy rainfall and strong winds. A few storms may be severe as well so make sure to stay weather aware through the evening. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding, especially in areas that have already seen heavy rainfall in the past few days. The strong thunderstorms will dissipate by midnight leaving us with scattered showers through the night.

Tomorrow we start out the day with a slight chance of rain, but by the middle of the afternoon, high pressure will settle in and keep us dry throughout the weekend. Temperatures will still be a little cool in the low 70s on Saturday, but by Sunday we will see a warm-up as we look to stay in the 80s through the end of next week.

Looking through to our Memorial Day weekend, things will be hot and dry! Temperatures will be in the mid to lower 80s and we will finally say goodbye to the rain for the most part. We could see some rain by Thursday and Friday, but for the most part, sunny skies lie ahead!

