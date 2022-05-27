Bluefield stays alive, wins in extras against Shady Spring

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - Extra innings seems to be the theme for the Class AA: Region 3 baseball series between Shady Spring and Bluefield.

The Tigers came out on top in Game 1, but it was the Beavers in Game 2 behind two three-run shots from Kerry Collins.

FINAL SCORE: Bluefield 10 - Shady Spring 7 (F/9)

The two teams will meet for Game 3 on Friday. Winner is headed to the state tournament, loser is headed home.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.