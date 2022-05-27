Advertisement

Bluefield stays alive, wins in extras against Shady Spring

WVSSAC Regional Baseball
By Hannah Howard
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:10 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - Extra innings seems to be the theme for the Class AA: Region 3 baseball series between Shady Spring and Bluefield.

The Tigers came out on top in Game 1, but it was the Beavers in Game 2 behind two three-run shots from Kerry Collins.

FINAL SCORE: Bluefield 10 - Shady Spring 7 (F/9)

The two teams will meet for Game 3 on Friday. Winner is headed to the state tournament, loser is headed home.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
School Lockdown Generic
Local High School goes on lockdown following threat made on social media
Heritage Village construction site
Dorm construction comes to a halt on Bluefield State College’s Heritage Village
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

Graham Soccer
Graham cruises to victory in Region 2D boys soccer quarterfinals
Richlands Softball
Richlands softball beats Ridgeview, advances to Region 2D semifinals
Devin Smith
Devin Smith takes over head coaching job for Concord baseball
Tesla Southcott
Tesla Southcott officially introduced as Concord women’s basketball coach