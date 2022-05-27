Beckley pool to re-open this Summer

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - After uncertainty surrounding the availability of lifeguards, WVVA News has learned that New River Park Pool in Beckley will be re-opening this Summer.

After being closed last year due to the shortage, the City of Beckley has a new contract with USA Pools, a company dedicated specifically to recruiting lifeguards and staff.

However, the pool will not be open Memorial Day weekend, but instead next Friday.

“We met with the representative yesterday with USA Pools. She’d had some difficulty with kids getting out of school and training. So they’re bringing in their national trainer so we can have the full allotment we need. So we feel confident we’re going to be able to open next Friday.

Baker said both New River Park and Black Knight pools will be open daily with the exception of Mondays for cleaning.

“They have a contract with us so they’ll be able to fulfill that service and their agreement,” added Beckley Councilman Robert Dunlap.

New River Park Pool has its own set of challenges, added Baker, as one of the only Olympic size pools in the region.

“We like to have eight lifeguards because the deck is so big. It’s an Olympic size pool with a deep well and a water slide so by state statue we have to have two people on the water slide at all times, plus four on the deck. That’s six people plus the rotating staff,” said Leslie Baker, Beckley Dir. of Parks & Rec.

In the meantime, Baker said her crews have already filled the pools and they are ready for guests.

“We’re still trying to get an Aquatics Dir. and Program Dr. so hopefully we’ll be able to schedule all of those pool parties everybody has been calling about. We just ask for a little more patience until USA Pools gets totally staffed and we can answer everybody’s questions.”

