Virginia Department of Energy distributes $1.9 million toward revitalizing abandoned coal mine lands

By Glenn Kittle
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCAHONTAS, Va. (WVVA) - Congressmen Morgan Griffith (R) visited Tazewell County on Thursday to highlight improvements at the Exhibition Coal Mine in Pocahontas.

The renovations are a part of a $1.9 million grant from the Virginia Department of Energy to revitalize abandoned mine lands. Griffith says the revitalization could turn out to be an economic driver.

The money for the ‘Ole Number 3 Coal Mine’ created 16 new jobs and is cited for record attendance over the past year.

