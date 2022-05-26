Shooting in Huntington ruled murder by police; man arrested

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An arrest has been made following a deadly shooting Wednesday night in the City of Huntington.

According to Huntington Police, Calvin Young, 34, of Huntington has been arrested and charged with murder, three counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, being a prohibited person possessing a firearm and use or presentation of a firearm.

Young is accused of shooting and killing Sheila Wade (Eanes) 63, of Huntington at a home in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.

The Huntington Police Department received a shots fired complaint around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Young exited the home with a loaded firearm and fired three rounds toward the home. One of the rounds made it into the home, hitting Wade in the head, officers document.

The victim died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say Young is originally from Michigan. According to court documents, Young has previous felony convictions.

Further details have not been released.

