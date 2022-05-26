Advertisement

Rounds of rain likely overnight-Friday; flooding possible

A cold front moves in overnight-Friday AM
HEAVIER RAIN MOVES IN TONIGHT
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVENING PLANNER
Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread and more intense into tonight, especially after midnight. With rain falling on top of what we received earlier this week, localized flooding issues could arise overnight-Friday morning. Stay weather aware! Creeks, streams, and poor drainage/low-lying areas will need to be monitored for high water.

SEVERE OUTLOOK
Rain will be heavy at times. Though flooding will be our primary concern, a few stronger or severe storms can’t be completely ruled out (although the threat for that is very low overall). Temps will otherwise be mild tonight, with lows in the upper 50s-low 60s for most. We’ll be foggy and breezy at times overnight as well.

EXCESSIVE RAINFALL OUTLOOK
Friday will bring rounds of heavy rain at times through the early morning (mainly before sunrise). We might get a break in some of the action and see some sun break out late morning-early afternoon. Don’t let it fool you though! We could see more scattered showers and thunderstorms re-develop Friday afternoon-early evening with enough daytime heat, as the system is still pulling out of the area. Again the severe risk looks low, but excessive rainfall due to locally heavy downpours will still be possible.

SHOWERS AND STORMS ON FRIDAY
Friday night, we’ll see some lingering clouds, a few spotty showers, and fog. Low temps tomorrow night will drop into the 50s behind the departing front.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, highs again in the upper 60s-low 70s, and the slim chance for a few spotty showers here & there throughout the day. We’ll dry out and begin to clear out Saturday night, and lows will fall into the 50s. Sunday & Memorial Day will be sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s! We look dry and Summer-like heading into early next week....

Stay tuned!

Heavy rain may lead to localized flooding issues tonight and through the morning hours tomorrow.
RAINFALL PROJECTION
Unsettled weather on tap Thursday-Friday; localized flooding possible