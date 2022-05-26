Montcalm Elementary School wins Mercer County Reading Bee

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Schools had their Reading Bee today at Concord University.

The schools were organized into four different groups with fourteen total schools participating in the event. Each school was represented by four children as well as a coach. The students were tested on their abilities to read and comprehend as well as their language arts skills. Montcalm Elementary School came out victorious.

“The most important thing is it was a team effort. We all tried really hard. We all worked together. If we didn’t try at all we wouldn’t have won anything,” said the winners.

Since the school won, their title one teacher will wear a bee costume to school next week as part of a bet with the students.

