Local pediatrician addresses mothers’ concerns of constant formula switching during shortage

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA recently shared the story of local mothers fighting to feed their babies amidst a national shortage. Now, a local pediatric hospitalist at Raleigh General Hospital is addressing some common concerns.

The main fear among the mothers who shared their stories was the long-term effects their babies might suffer from constantly changing formulas. One mother, who has a five-month-old son, says her child has been on six different formulas since he was born.

Dr. Malik Hamdan says moms shouldn’t worry about switching their child’s formula, as long as they follow one rule.

“The most important thing is that the brand can be different,” he said. “The main thing is the type of formula, so if we are dealing with the same type of formula, it should be okay. Most probably, their baby will be fine with no concerns or issues.”

By “type” of formula, Dr. Hamdan means that, for example, babies on low-lactose formula should stay on low-lactose formula, whereas babies on anti-reflux formula, should stay on formulas that address that issue. With all the current brands in the market being FDA approved, he says any brand of formula is acceptable as long as it meets the babies’ individual needs.

A lot of mothers have also reported that their babies are experiencing uncomfortable side effects from the different formulas, such as spitting up more than normal, gas, constipation, diarrhea, etc. Dr. Hamdan says the best way to avoid this is to gradually mix the new formula with the old for an easier transition. With the current shortage, he says he realizes this isn’t always possible as mothers are desperate to find enough cans to last the week.

With parents having to navigate this shortage, while being scared for their infant’s wellbeing, Dr. Malik says those with concerns should never hesitate to reach out to their child’s pediatrician. He also shared additional resources from healthychildren.org, which address where to find formula, if you can make your own formula, if it’s safe to get breast milk from other mothers, can toddler formula be used as a substitute for baby formula and other frequently asked questions.

