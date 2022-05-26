Local High School goes on lockdown following threat made on social media
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pikeview High School was placed on lockdown after a threat was made on social media.
The district says the social media threat involved a Tiktok trend and the source of the threat was identified and detained.
WVVA reached out to state police and a board member for more information, but a district representative refused to offer additional details.
WVVA will share more information as it’s released by State Police or Mercer County Public Schools.
