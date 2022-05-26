Advertisement

Local High School goes on lockdown following threat made on social media

School Lockdown Generic
School Lockdown Generic(MGN)
By Megan Brandl
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pikeview High School was placed on lockdown after a threat was made on social media.

The district says the social media threat involved a Tiktok trend and the source of the threat was identified and detained.

WVVA reached out to state police and a board member for more information, but a district representative refused to offer additional details.

WVVA will share more information as it’s released by State Police or Mercer County Public Schools.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Bluefield High School Signees
Four Bluefield athletes sign to compete at the collegiate level
Richlands, Va. residents spoke during Tuesday's council session.
Richlands Town Council punts constitutional dilemma to AG
Carly Dula receives a $5,000 check after completing the first round of Pop-Up Richlands.
Pop-Up Richlands awards local entrepreneurs $5,000 checks

Latest News

Bike Rack on Buses
Bluefield Area Transit adds bike racks to buses
ATV on Pocahontas Trail Head
Hatfield-McCoy trails celebrate 11 years with Bramwell
Montcalm Elementary School's winners
Montcalm Elementary School wins Mercer County Reading Bee
Beckley cell tower
$100k investment offers increased stability for new business