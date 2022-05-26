Local High School goes on lockdown following threat made on social media

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pikeview High School was placed on lockdown after a threat was made on social media.

The district says the social media threat involved a Tiktok trend and the source of the threat was identified and detained.

WVVA reached out to state police and a board member for more information, but a district representative refused to offer additional details.

WVVA will share more information as it’s released by State Police or Mercer County Public Schools.

