Heavy rain may lead to flooding tonight

Localized flooding is possible tonight especially around creeks, streams, and low-lying areas
By Collin Rogers
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today will bring mainly cloudy skies, and developing rain throughout the day. Although we could see some hit-and-miss showers and a few thunderstorms, most of the heavier rain and storms will hold off until around sundown and after as the front starts to push into the area. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 60s-mid 70s.

Some scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon.
Rain, which could be heavy at times, with embedded thunderstorms is expected tonight through Friday morning. Though severe weather is looking overall unlikely, a few stronger storms can’t be completely ruled out.

Rain and storms, which may be heavy at times, is expected tonight.
The main threat with this frontal system will be flooding issues due to periodically heavy rain, especially because we already had so much to begin the workweek. A widespread 1-2″ of rain is expected with locally higher amounts possible. Friday will otherwise be mainly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms and highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.

Heavy rain may lead to localized flooding issues tonight and through the morning hours tomorrow.
We could see a few lingering showers and clouds on the backside on Saturday, but it won’t be a wash-out. Highs behind the front to start the weekend will be in the 60s and low 70s.

Cooler weather and a few showers are possible on Saturday but we dry out and warm up quickly on...
We will warm up quickly through the rest of our Memorial Weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the 70s and 80s with plenty of sunshine, and we will see widespread 80s by Monday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

