Hatfield-McCoy trails celebrate 11 years with Bramwell

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - People have been making memories on the Hatfield-McCoy trail system for many years and it’s been connected to the town of Bramwell for eleven. This little town has been a big hit with riders, in fact, Bramwell’s involvement has fueled unprecedented growth, especially as the pandemic took hold.

“So the last two years have been some of the largest growth years for the trail systems. We grew 12 percent in 2020 even though we were closed for two months. In 2021 we grew over 44 percent, added over 30 thousand riders to the trails. We had 95 thousand riders last year. We’re hoping to see that continue,” said Executive Director for the trails, Jeffrey Miller.

Riders from North Carolina to Maine, and points in-between have been drawn to the Pocahontas Trail Head in Bramwell. It’s their favorite trail system. They say the trail offers something to riders of every ability and some say it keeps getting better.

“It’s improving every single year. It’s worth the trip from anywhere as far as 24 hours out. We travel about 17 hours to get down here,” said Wayne Souliere, a rider from Biddeford Maine.

“It’s gotten better I think. They keep the trails up a lot better and this things real nice. It’s a little more crowded than it used to be, there’s more people coming up and riding now but it’s still good,” said Kevin Wilkinson, a rider from Lincolnton, North Carolina.

Town leaders say they’re not only looking forward to the continued growth of the revenue stream the trail systems brings to Bramwell, but also the impression riders take away from their community.

“We want our visitors to take away the feeling of Bramwell, the spirit of Bramwell and love our town the way we do,” said Bramwell Mayor, Lou Stoker.

