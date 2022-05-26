Fraternity gives scholarships to students

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A fraternity is giving back. Members of “Omega Psi Phi” presented endowment scholarships at three locations today: Princeton Senior High School, Mount View High School and Bluefield State College.

Students submitted essays for a chance to earn the money.

“It will provide for a student who may need a book at this point until it continues to grow. An endowment grows so we hope that endowment will grow. We hope that the fraternity brothers continue to give to the scholarship initiative so that we can eventually give out a lot,” said Director of Alumni Affairs, Deirdre Guyton.

Omega Psi Phi is a historically black fraternity with chapters across the United States.

