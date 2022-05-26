Advertisement

Dorm construction comes to a halt on Bluefield State College’s Heritage Village

Heritage Village construction site
Heritage Village construction site(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State College halts construction of new dorms on campus. The Heritage Village Project is located beside the student center.

The school cites supply chain issues preventing the shipment of the right materials. The focus will now move to other dorms, located on Cherry Street.

“Heritage Village was a promise the college made in 2018, the college is going to keep that promise. In the meantime based upon so many significant pieces of popcorn popping in the popper at roughly the same time. This gives us an opportunity to take a look at doing Heritage Village as circumstances permit,” said Vice President of Public Relations, Jim Nelson.

Nelson adds there is no exact timeline for the completion of the dorms.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Bluefield High School Signees
Four Bluefield athletes sign to compete at the collegiate level
Richlands, Va. residents spoke during Tuesday's council session.
Richlands Town Council punts constitutional dilemma to AG
Carly Dula receives a $5,000 check after completing the first round of Pop-Up Richlands.
Pop-Up Richlands awards local entrepreneurs $5,000 checks

Latest News

Beckley’s Common Council and Mayor are re-visiting an idea first proposed several years ago to...
Beckley to consider creating city manager position
Formula Shortage
Local pediatrician addresses mothers’ concerns of constant formula switching during shortage
Birthdays: 5.26.22
Birthdays: 5.26.22
Calvin Young, 34, of Huntington has been arrested and charged with murder as well as other...
Shooting in Huntington ruled murder by police; man arrested