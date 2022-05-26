Dorm construction comes to a halt on Bluefield State College’s Heritage Village

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State College halts construction of new dorms on campus. The Heritage Village Project is located beside the student center.

The school cites supply chain issues preventing the shipment of the right materials. The focus will now move to other dorms, located on Cherry Street.

“Heritage Village was a promise the college made in 2018, the college is going to keep that promise. In the meantime based upon so many significant pieces of popcorn popping in the popper at roughly the same time. This gives us an opportunity to take a look at doing Heritage Village as circumstances permit,” said Vice President of Public Relations, Jim Nelson.

Nelson adds there is no exact timeline for the completion of the dorms.

