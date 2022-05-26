Advertisement

Devin Smith takes over head coaching job for Concord baseball

By Hannah Howard
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Devin Smith will be the new coach in charge of the Concord baseball program.

Concord’s athletic director and Smith’s predecessor, Kevin Garrett, made the announcement on Tuesday.

Smith has spent plenty of time with the Mountain Lion baseball program -- a player from 2009-2013, then graduate assistant, promoted to full-time assistant when Garrett returned to the head job in 2016... now the program will be in Smith’s hands.

The new head guy addressed the media for the first time on Wednesday since assuming the head role.

WATCH: Smith shares what it means to go from athlete to coach with the same program.

