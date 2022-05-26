Bluefield Area Transit adds bike racks to buses

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you’re taking a bus in Bluefield, you can now bring your bike along for the ride too.

Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) has added racks on four of its buses and is in the process of adding four more.

General Manager of the BAT, John Reeves, says the racks were added after receiving feedback from riders. He says the warmer weather and increased cost of gas was another reason for the addition.

it only takes about 15 seconds to get the bike from the ground to the rack.

Reeves says, “Our drivers are more than happy to assist the patron with this until they learn it. You pull a handle, lay it down, lay the rack down, put your bike on it. There’s one little lever that holds it still...that’s it. "

For more information on the BAT bus service, you can go to ridethebatbus.com.

