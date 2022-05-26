Beckley to consider creating city manager position

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley’s Common Council and Mayor are re-visiting an idea first proposed several years ago to create a new leadership position at City Hall.

During former Mayor Bill O’Brien’s administration, a special task force was set up to come up with ways to revitalize the city. At that time, they recommended the creation of a City Manager position that would add continuity and experience through changes in elections.

While the idea was shot down by council at the time, Mayor Rob Rappold said councilmembers will be giving the proposal a second look during an upcoming workshop.

“The idea is that Beckley goes to a City Manager form of Government. The City Manager becomes like the CFO and the Mayor then becomes a weak Mayor.”

Mayor Rappold said a lot has changed since the idea was first introduced. Prior to the implementation of home rule and the one percent sales tax, the city’s operating budget was around 18 million dollars. “The City of Beckley is now a 25 million dollar business with 260 employees, which includes the Beckley Sanitary Board.”

While the Mayor said the job would bring an additional layer of oversight and stability, members of council, such as Robert Dunlap are still studying the issue.

“There are programs at schools and institutions that train people to become city managers,” said Dunlap. “I can give you examples of city managers who turned struggling cities around because they have the knowledge base. But here’s the thing, if you get someone in there and they are terrible, you can let them go.”

Dunlap, specifically, would like to hear input from his constituents.

A date for the workshop is expected to be set in the coming days.

