$100k investment offers increased stability for new business

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A telecommunications business new to The Mountain State just received a large investment. One that the business owner says offers increased stability for his growing company.

Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN), a product of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and the WV Hive, has invested $100,000 in Cox Telecom in Oak Hill. Cox Telecom is a special needs electrical contractor targeting the wireless cellular industry that opened during the pandemic.

Owner Daniel Cox says they are on the front lines of installing 5G capabilities in the region. He believes this money will go a long way.

“For us, that is great seed money,” he stated. “It goes a long way in allowing us to operate with our capital reserves until we get payment from our customers. The investment in our company is great as we continue to build and onboard more people and develop our internal crews.”

In addition to installing 5G, Cox Telecom also offers contracting and constructing services, emergency restoration services, site mapping and more.

The company has just leased a building in Beckley adjacent to the Goodwill on Appalachian Drive.

Cox Telecom is one of four West Virginian businesses that have received assistance from CRAN. So far, the network has invested $700,000.

