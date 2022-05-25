Unsettled weather on tap Thursday-Friday; localized flooding possible

APPROACHING COLD FRONT (WVVA WEATHER)

An incoming frontal system will bring a renewed chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms into late-week. Ahead of the approaching system this evening, we’ll see increasing clouds overnight, and a few spotty showers. Lows tonight will fall into the 50s and 60s.

THURSDAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring mainly cloudy skies, and developing rain throughout the day. Although we could see some hit-and-miss showers and a few t-thunderstorms, most of the heavier rain/stronger activity will hold off until around sundown and after as the front starts to push into the area. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s-mid 70s.

RAIN THURSDAY NIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain looks likely (heavy at times), with embedded thunderstorms also in the mix Thursday night-Friday AM especially. Though severe weather is looking overall unlikely, a few stronger storms can’t be completely ruled out.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

The MAIN THREAT with this frontal system will be flooding issues due to periodically heavy rain, especially because we already had so much to begin the workweek. Our area could receive anywhere from around an inch to 3″ of rain or more in some spots (especially east of I-77) into Friday. Friday will otherwise be mainly cloudy, muggy, and foggy at times with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.

EXCESSIVE RAINFALL OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

We could see a few lingering showers and clouds on the backside of Saturday, but it won’t be a wash-out. Highs behind the front to start the weekend will be in the 60s and low 70s.

MEMORIAL WEEKEND FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

We will warm up quickly through the rest of our Memorial Weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the 70s with plenty of sunshine, and we will push into the 80s by Monday for most areas.

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)

