Advertisement

Trial of former Virginia Tech football player charged with second degree murder begins

Isi Etute
Isi Etute(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial of former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute began in court Wednesday.

Friends and family for both Etute and victim Jerry Paul Smith filled the courtroom to show support.

Etute has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the death of Smith. Smith was found dead nearly one year ago in his Blacksburg apartment.

During opening statements, the commonwealth and the defense alleged Etute and Smith met through a dating app called Tinder.

At the time, the defense alleges, Etute thought Smith was a woman and had a sexual encounter with a woman he thought was named Angie.

On the night of May 31, 2021, the commonwealth alleges, Etute and two friends went to meet up with Smith, whom he thought was Angie, to see if Angie in fact was a woman or a man.

That’s when the commonwealth claims Etute, after a short time in the apartment, realized Angie was Smith and assaulted him, punching him in the head and stomping on Smith, ultimately causing his death.

In opening statements, the defense alluded to that fight being in self defense.

During testimony, the jury was shown bloody autopsy pictures of Smith taken in his apartment. A witness from the medical examiner’s office confirmed Smith’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

During opening arguments, Etute’s defense said the jury should expect him to take the stand.

For previous reports on this case, click here.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Bluefield High School Signees
Four Bluefield athletes sign to compete at the collegiate level
Richlands, Va. residents spoke during Tuesday's council session.
Richlands Town Council punts constitutional dilemma to AG
Carly Dula receives a $5,000 check after completing the first round of Pop-Up Richlands.
Pop-Up Richlands awards local entrepreneurs $5,000 checks

Latest News

Formula Shortage
Local pediatrician addresses mothers’ concerns of constant formula switching during shortage
Birthdays: 5.26.22
Birthdays: 5.26.22
Calvin Young, 34, of Huntington has been arrested and charged with murder as well as other...
Shooting in Huntington ruled murder by police; man arrested
Devin Smith
Devin Smith takes over head coaching job for Concord baseball
Tesla Southcott
Tesla Southcott officially introduced as Concord women’s basketball coach