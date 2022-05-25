Several more products with Jif peanut butter recalled

(Gray News) - Check your pantry and fridge. More items are being recalled in connection to the Jif peanut butter recall.

Initially, there were more than 45 types of peanut butter products recalled because of potential salmonella contamination.

In the latest updates, the FDA said many companies - including Mary’s Harvest, Country Free, Taher and Garden Cut - are voluntarily recalling products as well.

The recalled items include fruit snack trays and celery snack cups that contain Jif peanut butter. Information about specific lot numbers can be found on the products’ recall pages.

Albertsons is recalling products sold under several brand names: Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Haggen, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Tom Thumb, United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Andronico’s Community Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save, Shaw’s, Star Market, Randalls, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, King’s and Balducci’s.

Albertsons products include snack cups and other treats and were sold in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington state, and Wyoming.

Country Fresh’s recalled products were distributed under the brands Snack Fresh, Snack Sensations, Giant, Wegmans and Market32. They were sold in retail stores in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, and West Virginia.

Coblentz Chocolate Company is recalling its products with peanut butter distributed nationwide between Nov. 12, 2021, and May 21. The products include lot numbers 1315-2140. A long list of products are affected, including Peanut Butter Spread, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Graham Peanut Butter Sandwich and Ritz Peanut Butter Sandwich.

Garden Cut, LLC, Indianapolis, Indiana, is recalling some of its sweet apple wedges, tart apple wedges and celery bites, all with peanut butter. The products were distributed in seven states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc, of Portland, Oregon, is voluntarily recalling perishable Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G distributed in Oregon and Washington state.

Taher Inc. is recalling its 6.3 ounce packages of Fresh Seasons Power Packs, distributed in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin in retail stores and vending machines.

Cargill is voluntarily recalling select lots of Milk and Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz Crackers, Peanut Butter Meltaways, Peanut Butter Eggs and Fudge sold locally through the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store in Lititz, Pennsylvania and online at Wilburbuds.com.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.