Richlands Town Council punts constitutional dilemma to AG

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Richlands, Va.’s Town Council moved to executive session during Tuesday’s council meeting to discuss one resident’s claim of maladministration with their legal team. Following the executive session, Mayor Rod Curry announced the town will be seeking the state Attorney General’s guidance.

The situation stemmed from article one, section three of the commonwealth’s constitution cited below:

“That government is, or ought to be, instituted for the common benefit, protection, and security of the people, nation, or community; of all the various modes and forms of government, that is best which is capable of producing the greatest degree of happiness and safety, and is most effectually secured against the danger of maladministration; and, whenever any government shall be found inadequate or contrary to these purposes, a majority of the community hath an indubitable, inalienable, and indefeasible right to reform, alter, or abolish it, in such manner as shall be judged most conducive to the public weal.”

Richlands resident Morgan Earp read a letter to council previously, looking to invoke that section of the constitution. The letter cited “poor leadership” and “maladministration” among other grievances.

On Tuesday, Earp said the decision to seek guidance from the Attorney General was not what he expected.

“I’m kind of surprised too that they even made a call like this, sending it to the Attorney General,” said Earp. “I thought they would have had loopholes or come up with something else.”

Council warned it could take awhile to hear back from the Attorney General. WVVA will continue to follow this story.

