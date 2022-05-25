Advertisement

Pop-Up Richlands awards local entrepreneurs $5,000 checks

Carly Dula receives a $5,000 check after completing the first round of Pop-Up Richlands.
By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Three Richlands, Va. entrepreneurs were awarded $5,000 checks Tuesday night after completing the first iteration of Pop-Up Richlands.

The initiative was launched by the town’s Industrial Development Authority (IDA) earlier in 2022 -- with the goal of sparking economic growth in town. Participants took six weeks of free business classes before pitching a business plan to two sets of out-of-town judges.

On Tuesday participants saw the results of their pitches, and the three winners took home an extra $1,000 as well. The extra $1,000 was provided by Virginia Community Capital to the group’s three female participants -- who also happened to be the three winners.

“I’m going to be able to advertise a little bit more, I’m going to be able to offer more services sooner, I’m going to be able to offer pedicures, I’m doing free haricuts for kids back in school,” said Carly Dula, a to-be business owner and winner of this round of Pop-Up Richlands.

IDA chair Blake Ray said he plans to continue Pop-Up Richlands, with the next round set for fall of 2022.

