Mainly dry today but some more rain is on the way

Mostly cloudy skies are expected this morning, but we will see some more breaks in the clouds, especially for the western portions of the viewing area this afternoon. We can’t rule out a stray shower at times today, but most will stay dry. Seasonable temperatures are expected this afternoon with highs in the 70s and possibly the low 80s for our lower elevations.

A mix of sun and clouds are expected throughout the day today. (WVVA WEATHER)

Most will continue to stay dry overnight, but we will notice increasing cloud cover as a cold front approaches our area. Lows will be in the 50s and low 60s tonight.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected overnight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow, mainly during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be seasonable once again in the 70s and possibly the low 80s. Thursday night and into Friday morning is when we will see the best chance of rain and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through.

A cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms with it on Thursday and Friday. (WVVA WEATHER)

The threat of severe weather remains very low for our region as the main line of storms is expected to move through overnight. The bigger threat will be flooding as heavy downpours are possible. Some creeks and streams are still high from the rain earlier this week so it won’t take much to cause even more flooding issues.

The threat of severe weather is very low for our area Thursday night. (WVVA WEATHER)

Our region in under a marginal (1/4) risk for flooding on Thursday evening-Friday morning as heavy downpours are possible. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some leftover showers are possible to start off our weekend on Saturday. We look to dry out and heat up though as we head into Sunday and Memorial Day. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

A ridge of high pressure will bring above-average temperatures to the region on Sunday and Monday. (WVVA WEATHER)

