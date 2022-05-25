Advertisement

Four Bluefield athletes sign to compete at the collegiate level

By Hannah Howard
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Four Bluefield High School athletes put pen to paper on Tuesday, signing to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Sandraya Dickey signed with Bluefield State softball. Beyonka Lee and Ethan Spangler signed with Bluefield State track and field. Solomon Mitchell signed with Bluefield University tennis.

WVVA caught up with all four athletes on Tuesday.

