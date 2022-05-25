Four Bluefield athletes sign to compete at the collegiate level

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Four Bluefield High School athletes put pen to paper on Tuesday, signing to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Sandraya Dickey signed with Bluefield State softball. Beyonka Lee and Ethan Spangler signed with Bluefield State track and field. Solomon Mitchell signed with Bluefield University tennis.

WVVA caught up with all four athletes on Tuesday.

