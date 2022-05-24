WVU Extension program helps kids eat healthy, support small businesses

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A program through the WVU Extension Service is allowing kids to eat healthy while contributing to the local economy.

The Pop-Up Market program is supported by SNAP-ED and is geared toward the state’s school-aged children. Students are given up to $5 and can then shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables supplied by local farmers. While the program is a great opportunity for kids to eat balanced, a WVU Extension Service employee says its lessons run far deeper.

“It does show them about the worth of the dollar, and it also shows them what they’re doing for their economy when they can put that back in locally,” said Susan Lilly, an Nutrition Outreach Instructor.

Lilly says the program is also beneficial because it allows young children to think critically and creatively.

“Sometimes it takes a little coaxing to get them to try something- they don’t like anything! And I’m like, ‘Well, do you like soup?’ and they’re like, ‘Yeah! I like soup!’ so I’m like, ‘Okay, get the onion, the potato and the carrot. There’s your soup!’”

In addition to helping them shop during the market, Lilly also provides the students with recipes so they can take their produce home and make delicious meals.

The next Pop-Up Market will be held for Raleigh County 4-H’ers on Thursday, June 23.

