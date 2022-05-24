Advertisement

‘We’ve got a drunk Amish guy’: Horse-drawn buggy driver charged after hitting deputy’s cruiser

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call May 14 for a “reckless operator” driving a horse-drawn buggy on the wrong side of the road.
By Chris Anderson, Michelle Nicks (WOIO) and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man has been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired for an incident involving a horse-drawn buggy.

Deputies got in front of the buggy, but the driver did not stop.

“We’ve got a drunk Amish guy passed out in a buggy,” a deputy could be heard saying on body camera video.

As the buggy passed by, the deputy said he saw the driver slumped over with a beer can nearby. Officials pursued the buggy for a short time before it eventually stopped.

As deputies tried to gain control of the horse, it lunged forward and crashed the buggy into a cruiser.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Nathan Miller, was arrested and treated at the scene for minor injuries.

