Tesla Southcott named new head coach for Concord women’s basketball

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tesla Southcott is the new head women’s basketball coach at Concord, becoming the seventh person to hold the job. The university’s athletic director, Kevin Garrett, made the announcement on Monday.

Southcott spent the past eight seasons assisting the recently retired, Kenny Osborne. During her time on the sidelines with Osborne, the program has seen seven all-conference players. She was also on the sidelines for three of Osborne’s six 20-win seasons.

In a release from the university Southcott said, “I’ve had a passion and love for Concord ever since I came to Coach Osborne’s camp as a nine-year old in 2000. My passion for CU and the game of basketball has allowed me some great fortunes in my lifetime and being the head coach of this great institution is at the top of the list...” going on to say, “I look forward to carrying on the winning tradition that Coach Osborne has established over the last two decades and I know with the respect our program has earned, we will take everyone’s best shot on a nightly basis in the MEC.”

The Princeton-native will be officially introduced on Wednesday.

