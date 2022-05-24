Tazewell County Career and Technical Center hosts 3rd annual ‘Senior Decision Day’

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - 15 seniors at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center signed their letters of intent to either attend a 4 year Univerity or join the Workforce.

Career Coach Destiny Keeen said business and community leaders enjoy the ceremony.

“We have several of our local partners here with us. This is not our only event, we also have a career fair where students get to meet these businesses. Tazewell county career and technical does a great job of keeping these business partners and these schools very closely partnered with us.”

The students who accepted positions in the workforce will start immediately upon graduation.

