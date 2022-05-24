Advertisement

Tazewell County Career and Technical Center hosts 3rd annual ‘Senior Decision Day’

By Glenn Kittle
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - 15 seniors at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center signed their letters of intent to either attend a 4 year Univerity or join the Workforce.

Career Coach Destiny Keeen said business and community leaders enjoy the ceremony.

The students who accepted positions in the workforce will start immediately upon graduation.

